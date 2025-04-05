US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

05-04-2025 | 03:45
US starts collecting Trump&#39;s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
2min
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

U.S. customs agents began collecting President Donald Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on all imports from many countries on Saturday, with higher levies on goods from 57 larger trading partners due to start next week.

The initial 10% "baseline" tariff took effect at U.S. seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT), ushering in Trump's full rejection of the post-World War Two system of mutually agreed tariff rates.

Trump's Wednesday tariff announcement shook global stock markets to their core, wiping out $5 trillion in stock market value for S&P 500 companies by Friday's close, a record two-day decline. Prices for oil and commodities plunged, while investors fled to the safety of government bonds.

Among the countries first hit with the 10% tariff are Australia, Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection bulletin to shippers indicates no grace period for cargoes on the water at midnight on Saturday.


Reuters
 

Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
