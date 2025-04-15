News
UN: Ignoring Sudan war refugees 'will have catastrophic consequences'
World News
15-04-2025 | 03:54
UN: Ignoring Sudan war refugees 'will have catastrophic consequences'
Ignoring the refugees of Sudan's devastating conflict, which entered its third year on Tuesday, will have "catastrophic consequences," the head of the U.N.'s refugee agency said Tuesday.
"After two years of unrelenting suffering, the world can no longer afford to ignore this emergency. We must make every effort to bring peace to Sudan," Filippo Grandi said.
AFP
World News
UN
Sudan
War
Refugees
Catastrophic
Consequences
