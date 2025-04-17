Russia downs dozens of drones overnight, Ukraine strikes Shuya for second day

17-04-2025 | 03:12
Russia downs dozens of drones overnight, Ukraine strikes Shuya for second day
Russia downs dozens of drones overnight, Ukraine strikes Shuya for second day

Russian air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions overnight, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Most of the drones - 49 - were downed in the Kursk region, others - in Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula regions.

World News

Russia

Drones

Ukraine

War

