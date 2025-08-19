News
Trump approval holds at 40%, lowest level of his term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
World News
19-08-2025 | 02:48
Trump approval holds at 40%, lowest level of his term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
President Donald Trump's approval rating held at 40% in recent weeks, matching the lowest level of his current term, amid weak ratings from Hispanic voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Monday.
The six-day poll was conducted as economic data showed signs the U.S. labor market is weakening and as Trump oversees a sweeping immigration crackdown, while at the same time, the Republican has been engaged in intense diplomacy to end a war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump's approval rating was unchanged from a late July Reuters/Ipsos poll, but has dropped seven percentage points since his first days back in the White House in January, when 47% of Americans gave him a thumbs-up.
Reuters
World News
United States
Trump
Politics
Republicans
