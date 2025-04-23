Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica

23-04-2025 | 03:17
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis's coffin began its procession to Saint Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, accompanied by dozens of red-robed cardinals and Swiss Guards.

Accompanied by the ringing of bells, the coffin exited the Casa Santa Marta and slowly made its way towards the front entrance of the basilica, two days after the Argentine pontiff died at age 88.

AFP

