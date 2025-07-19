US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was 'act of terror'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-07-2025 | 12:08
High views
US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was &#39;act of terror&#39;
US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was 'act of terror'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called on Saturday for the perpetrators of an attack on a Palestinian church in the occupied West Bank blamed on Israeli settlers to be prosecuted, calling it an "act of terror."

Huckabee said he had visited the Christian town of Taybeh, where clerics said Israeli settlers had started a fire near a cemetery and a 5th-century church on July 8.

"It is an act of terror, and it is a crime," Huckabee said in a statement, "Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh – or anywhere – (should) be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough."



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Attack

West Bank

Palestinian

Church

Terror

