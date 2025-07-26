Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall

World News
26-07-2025 | 02:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall

Beijing has issued a warning for potential geological disasters, including landslides and mudslides, across 10 of the city's 16 districts, the capital's meteorological agency said on Saturday.

The alert comes after intense rainfall on Friday, with city authorities also warning of flash floods in mountainous areas on Saturday.

Reuters

World News

Beijing

Warning

Geological

Disasters

Rainfall

LBCI Next
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China
Cambodian death toll in Thai clashes rises to 13: Defence Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Iran issues evacuation warning for Israeli news channels after broadcaster attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10

Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:50

Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:56

Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro

LBCI
World News
02:15

Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China

LBCI
World News
01:50

Cambodian death toll in Thai clashes rises to 13: Defence Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

President Joseph Aoun meets PM Nawaf Salam to discuss Israeli attack on southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Iran announces countermeasures in response to IAEA resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-07-14

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More