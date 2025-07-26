Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China

World News
26-07-2025 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China

Voters in Taiwan are casting ballots on Saturday on whether to recall one-fifth of the island's parliament, all from the major opposition party, in a move supporters hope will send a message to China and opponents, saying it is an assault on democracy.

 

Taiwan's government said the island's largest-ever recall vote has faced "unprecedented" election interference by China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, over Taiwan's rejection.

 

The election could reshape the Taiwan legislature and present an opportunity for President Lai Ching-te's Democratic Progressive Party to regain its majority.

 

While Lai won last year's presidential election, the DPP lost its legislative majority. The opposition has flexed its muscles since then to pass laws the government has opposed and impose budget cuts, complicating efforts to boost defense spending in particular.

 

The political drama comes as China ramps up a military and diplomatic pressure campaign against Taiwan to assert the territorial claims that Lai and his government reject. Lai has offered talks with Beijing many times but has been rebuffed. It calls him a "separatist".

 

The heated recall campaign has been closely watched by China, whose Taiwan Affairs Office and state media have repeatedly commented on the vote, using some of the same talking points as the main opposition party, the Kuomintang, to lambaste Lai, Reuters reported this week.

 

Taipei this week said Beijing was "clearly" trying to interfere in its democracy, and it was up to Taiwan's people to decide who should be removed from or stay in office.

 

Saturday's vote, culminating a campaign begun by civic groups, will decide whether to oust 24 KMT lawmakers and hold by-elections for their seats. Recall votes for seven other KMT lawmakers will occur on August 23.

 

The recall groups say theirs is an "anti-communist" movement, accusing the KMT of selling out Taiwan by sending lawmakers to China, not supporting defence spending, and bringing chaos to parliament. The KMT rejects the accusations, denouncing Lai's "dictatorship" and "green terror" - referring to the DPP's party colour.

 

The KMT went into full campaign mode against what they called a "malicious" recall that failed to respect the results of last year's parliamentary election, saying they had simply been keeping lines of communication open with Beijing and exercising legitimate oversight of Lai's government.

 

Reuters

 
 

World News

Taiwan

Elections

Recall

Parliament

Opposition

China

Democracy.

LBCI Next
Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro
Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-30

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
World News
2025-06-07

North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

The votes are in: Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar election results revealed — see the full results here!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:50

Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:56

Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro

LBCI
World News
02:00

Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall

LBCI
World News
01:50

Cambodian death toll in Thai clashes rises to 13: Defence Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

President Joseph Aoun meets PM Nawaf Salam to discuss Israeli attack on southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Iran announces countermeasures in response to IAEA resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-07-14

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More