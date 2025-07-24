Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations

24-07-2025 | 09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations

Afghanistan's Taliban government said Thursday it rejects a U.N. report detailing serious human rights violations against Afghans returning from abroad, accusing the organization of spreading propaganda and rumors.

 

"The people cited in this report may have been inaccurate, may be opposed to the system, or may want to spread propaganda or rumors and are therefore using the UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) for this purpose," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

 

AFP

 

