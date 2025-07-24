News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71
World News
24-07-2025 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71
Hulk Hogan, the iconic face of professional wrestling in the 1980s who parlayed his prowess in the ring into an acting career, has died at the age of 71, U.S. media reported Thursday.
Hogan -- known for his towering 6'7" (two-meter) physique, bandana and distinctive blond handlebar mustache -- died at his home in Florida, NBC News reported, citing his manager Chris Volo. TMZ also reported the news, citing unnamed sources.
AFP
World News
Wrestling
Legend
Hulk Hogan
Dead
Next
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames in far east
Vanuatu minister: ICJ decision 'landmark milestone for climate'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-27
UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base
World News
2025-06-27
UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base
0
World News
2025-06-20
Pro-Palestinian activists say they damaged planes at UK military base
World News
2025-06-20
Pro-Palestinian activists say they damaged planes at UK military base
0
Middle East News
2025-07-19
Fire at Iran's Abadan refinery contained, one dead
Middle East News
2025-07-19
Fire at Iran's Abadan refinery contained, one dead
0
Middle East News
2025-07-18
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
Middle East News
2025-07-18
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
World News
09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
0
World News
09:09
Syrian, Israeli ministers to attend US-brokered meeting in Paris: Senior diplomat
World News
09:09
Syrian, Israeli ministers to attend US-brokered meeting in Paris: Senior diplomat
0
World News
08:03
Rescuers find no survivors at plane crash site in Russia's far east
World News
08:03
Rescuers find no survivors at plane crash site in Russia's far east
0
World News
06:37
EU believes US trade deal 'within reach'
World News
06:37
EU believes US trade deal 'within reach'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:03
Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army
Lebanon News
13:03
Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84
Lebanon News
04:39
Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
World News
09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
World News
09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:15
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
Lebanon News
06:15
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
2
Lebanon News
04:39
Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84
Lebanon News
04:39
Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84
3
Middle East News
06:23
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
Middle East News
06:23
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
4
Lebanon News
03:48
From Baabda, Mufti Derian warns of Israeli violations, calls for national unity
Lebanon News
03:48
From Baabda, Mufti Derian warns of Israeli violations, calls for national unity
5
Middle East News
09:26
Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors
Middle East News
09:26
Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors
6
Lebanon News
12:55
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:55
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:50
PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
11:50
PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More