Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

24-07-2025 | 12:44
Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71
Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, the iconic face of professional wrestling in the 1980s who parlayed his prowess in the ring into an acting career, has died at the age of 71, U.S. media reported Thursday.

Hogan -- known for his towering 6'7" (two-meter) physique, bandana and distinctive blond handlebar mustache -- died at his home in Florida, NBC News reported, citing his manager Chris Volo. TMZ also reported the news, citing unnamed sources.


AFP
 

World News

Wrestling

Legend

Hulk Hogan

Dead

