Russia offered Ukraine partial '2-3 day' ceasefire: Top negotiator
World News
02-06-2025 | 11:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia offered Ukraine partial '2-3 day' ceasefire: Top negotiator
Russia proposed a partial ceasefire of "two to three days" at talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday, Moscow's top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.
"We have proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line," Medinsky said, "so that commanders can collect the bodies of their soldiers." Ukraine is pushing for a full and unconditional ceasefire.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Ceasefire
Negotiator
