Pakistan's Kashmir government said on Saturday that 11 civilians have been killed in overnight Indian shelling near the heavily militarized border.



"Last night, intense shelling from the Indian side took place at more than five different locations along the Line of Control. As a result, 11 people, including a child and four women, lost their lives, and 56 others were injured," Pakistan-administered Kashmir's Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah told AFP.



More than 45 people have been killed in Pakistan since the latest conflict broke out on Wednesday.



AFP