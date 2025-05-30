News
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles
World News
30-05-2025 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for a "positive new alliance between Europe and Asia, based on our common norms, on our common principles."
"Our shared responsibility is to ensure with others that our countries are not collateral victims of the imbalances linked to the choices made by the superpowers," he said in Singapore at the end of a six-day Southeast Asia tour.
AFP
World News
France
President
Emmanuel Macron
Europe
Asia
