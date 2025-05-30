Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles

30-05-2025 | 09:37
Macron calls for &#39;alliance between Europe and Asia&#39; based on principles
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for a "positive new alliance between Europe and Asia, based on our common norms, on our common principles."

"Our shared responsibility is to ensure with others that our countries are not collateral victims of the imbalances linked to the choices made by the superpowers," he said in Singapore at the end of a six-day Southeast Asia tour.

AFP

World News

France

President

Emmanuel Macron

Europe

Asia

