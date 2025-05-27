Syrian man pleads guilty over knife attack at German festival

27-05-2025 | 06:23
Syrian man pleads guilty over knife attack at German festival
Syrian man pleads guilty over knife attack at German festival

A Syrian man suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group pleaded guilty to the murder of three people at a German festival as his trial opened on Tuesday.

In a statement read out by his lawyer, Issa Al Hasan admitted that he had "committed a grave crime" and that "three people died at my hands."


Middle East News

Syrian

Guilty

Knife

Attack

Germany

Festival

Germany shifts tone on Israel over 'incomprehensible' Gaza carnage
Iraq sues Kurdistan region over gas contracts with US firms
