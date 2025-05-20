Trump call showed Putin 'not ready for concessions': German Minister

20-05-2025 | 04:22
Trump call showed Putin 'not ready for concessions': German Minister

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday the call with U.S. President Donald Trump showed Russian leader Vladimir Putin was not "genuinely interested in peace."

"He is still not ready for concessions, only talks about a ceasefire under his conditions," Pistorius said.

AFP

