Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet

21-08-2025 | 06:36
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would like a "strong reaction" from Washington if Russian President Vladimir Putin was not willing to sit down for a bilateral meeting with him.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to broker peace between the two warring countries but has conceded that Putin, with whom Zelensky has sought a one-on-one sit-down, may not be willing to make a deal.

"I responded immediately to the proposal for a bilateral meeting: we are ready. But what if the Russians are not ready?" Zelensky said in comments released on Thursday from a briefing with reporters in Kyiv a day earlier.

"If the Russians are not ready, we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States."

Despite a flurry of diplomacy in recent days between Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, the path to peace remained uncertain as Washington and allies worked out what security guarantees for Kyiv might look like.


Reuters
 

World News

Zelensky

US

Reaction

Putin

Meeting

Ukraine

Russia

Trump

Vance says Europe will have to take 'lion's share' of burden for Ukrainian security
International Criminal Court blasts new US sanctions
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

