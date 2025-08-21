Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would like a "strong reaction" from Washington if Russian President Vladimir Putin was not willing to sit down for a bilateral meeting with him.



U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to broker peace between the two warring countries but has conceded that Putin, with whom Zelensky has sought a one-on-one sit-down, may not be willing to make a deal.



"I responded immediately to the proposal for a bilateral meeting: we are ready. But what if the Russians are not ready?" Zelensky said in comments released on Thursday from a briefing with reporters in Kyiv a day earlier.



"If the Russians are not ready, we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States."



Despite a flurry of diplomacy in recent days between Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, the path to peace remained uncertain as Washington and allies worked out what security guarantees for Kyiv might look like.





Reuters