Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
World News
21-08-2025 | 06:36
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would like a "strong reaction" from Washington if Russian President Vladimir Putin was not willing to sit down for a bilateral meeting with him.
U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to broker peace between the two warring countries but has conceded that Putin, with whom Zelensky has sought a one-on-one sit-down, may not be willing to make a deal.
"I responded immediately to the proposal for a bilateral meeting: we are ready. But what if the Russians are not ready?" Zelensky said in comments released on Thursday from a briefing with reporters in Kyiv a day earlier.
"If the Russians are not ready, we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States."
Despite a flurry of diplomacy in recent days between Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, the path to peace remained uncertain as Washington and allies worked out what security guarantees for Kyiv might look like.
Reuters
World News
Zelensky
US
Reaction
Putin
Meeting
Ukraine
Russia
Trump
0
World News
06:48
Vance says Europe will have to take 'lion's share' of burden for Ukrainian security
World News
06:48
Vance says Europe will have to take 'lion's share' of burden for Ukrainian security
0
World News
13:20
International Criminal Court blasts new US sanctions
World News
13:20
International Criminal Court blasts new US sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
0
World News
08:40
Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine
World News
08:40
Russia slams Europe's 'clumsy' bid to win over Trump on Ukraine
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
