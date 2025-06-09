News
Putin approves big revamp of Russia's navy: Kremlin aide
World News
09-06-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin approves big revamp of Russia's navy: Kremlin aide
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new naval strategy which aims to fully restore Russia's position as one of the world's leading maritime powers, Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on Monday.
Russia has the world's third most powerful navy after China and the United States, according to most public rankings, though the navy has suffered a series of high-profile losses in the Ukraine war.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Revamp
Russia
Navy
Kremlin
Aide
Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP
Previous
