Trump says Los Angeles 'safe and sound' for two nights after protests

Los Angeles "was safe and sound for the last two nights," U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday morning, as he hailed troops for helping to restore order in the city after days of anti-deportation protests.



"Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that without the military the city "would be a crime scene like we haven't seen in years."



AFP