Russia advises it citizens against travel to Iran and Israel

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged Russian citizens to refrain from travelling to Iran or Israel and told those "in the conflict zone" to stay well away from military objects and busy public places.



Israel launched a barrage of strikes across Iran on Friday, saying it had attacked nuclear facilities and missile factories and killed a swathe of military commanders in what could be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran building an atomic weapon.



Russia earlier on Friday said that the Israeli strikes were unprovoked and in breach of the United Nations charter, and accused Israel of wrecking diplomatic efforts to reach a deal to allay Western concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme.



Reuters