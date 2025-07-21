Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians

Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians

Pope Leo warned against the "indiscriminate use of force" and the "forced mass displacement" of people in the Gaza strip in a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, the Vatican said in a statement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Pope Leo

Gaza strip

Mahmoud Abbas

Vatican

