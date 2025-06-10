UN experts accuse Israel of 'extermination' in attacks on Gaza schools, religious sites

An independent United Nations commission said on Tuesday that Israeli attacks on schools and religious and cultural sites in Gaza amount to war crimes and the crime against humanity of seeking to exterminate Palestinians.



"Israel has obliterated Gaza's education system and destroyed over half of all religious and cultural sites in the Gaza Strip -- part of a widespread and relentless assault against the Palestinian people in which Israeli forces have committed war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination," the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said in a report.



The report paid special attention to Gaza but also focused on Israeli attacks on civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories as a whole, including East Jerusalem and in Israel.



AFP