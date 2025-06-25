Zelensky says held 'long and substantive meeting' with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with U.S. leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of NATO's summit in The Hague.



Zelensky said on social media that the meeting was "long and substantive" adding: "We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people."



A source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP Zelensky was "satisfied with the conversation and grateful to Trump." The Ukrainian leader's office said separately the meeting had lasted around 50 minutes.





AFP