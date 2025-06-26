Trump wants more drones and missiles, fewer F-35s in $893 billion budget request

26-06-2025 | 03:11
Trump wants more drones and missiles, fewer F-35s in $893 billion budget request
Trump wants more drones and missiles, fewer F-35s in $893 billion budget request

U.S. President Donald Trump wants a pay raise for troops, more high-tech missiles, and drones in next year's defense budget while cutting Navy jobs and buying fewer ships and fighter jets to save money, according to budget materials posted Wednesday.

At $892.6 billion, the defense and national security budget request is flat compared with this year.

The budget, which also includes nuclear weapons-related activities carried out by the Department of Energy and increases funding for homeland security, marks Trump's influence on the military by reallocating funds from weaponry and services to support his priorities.

The White House stated that the funding would be used to deter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific and revitalize the defense industrial base.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

US

Defense Budget

Arms

Weapons

Russia says downed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia warns European arms supplies to Ukraine threaten continental stability
