Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky

Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least seven people in the capital, Kyiv, and its suburbs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.



"In total, 352 drones were launched, including 159 Shaheds just overnight, along with 16 missiles. Preliminary reports indicate that ballistic weapons from North Korea were also used," Zelensky said on social media.



AFP



