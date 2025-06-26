News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says downed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
26-06-2025 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says downed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that air defense units destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight.
In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said nearly half of the drones were shot down over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, while the rest were intercepted over several other regions of Russia, including three drones over the Moscow region.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drones
War
Next
Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled
Trump wants more drones and missiles, fewer F-35s in $893 billion budget request
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-13
Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched overnight drone attack
World News
2025-04-13
Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched overnight drone attack
0
World News
2025-04-28
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
World News
2025-04-28
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
0
World News
2025-06-23
Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky
World News
2025-06-23
Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky
0
World News
2025-05-26
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
World News
2025-05-26
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:12
Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends
World News
06:12
Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends
0
World News
04:56
World Bank, IAEA to cooperate on nuclear power development, safety
World News
04:56
World Bank, IAEA to cooperate on nuclear power development, safety
0
Middle East News
04:11
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery
Middle East News
04:11
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery
0
Middle East News
03:28
Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled
Middle East News
03:28
Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-15
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
Lebanon News
2025-06-15
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
0
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
2
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
3
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
5
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
6
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More