Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida

16-05-2025 | 11:29
Yemen&#39;s Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
0min
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida

Yemen's Houthis reported "Israeli strikes" on Hodeida on Friday, two days after a warning from the Israeli military for civilians to evacuate the rebel-held port city.

The Houthi rebels' Al-Masirah television also reported strikes on the port of Salif, further north along the Red Sea coast. The Israeli military had charged that both ports were being used for "terrorist activities." 

AFP

