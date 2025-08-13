Trump labels European leaders 'great people' ahead of Ukraine talks

U.S. President Donald Trump praised European leaders as "great people" on Wednesday ahead of talks in Berlin on ending the war in Ukraine.



Trump was to participate in a conference call with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.



"Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while," Trump said on Truth Social. "They are great people who want to see a deal done."



AFP