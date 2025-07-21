Turkey wants 'new and vibrant' phase for Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, official says

The under utilization of an oil pipeline between Iraq and Turkey is regrettable and Ankara wants a "new and vibrant phase" in the matter to benefit both parties and the region, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Monday.



In a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on Monday, Ankara stated that the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement, which was agreed upon by Turkey's government in 1973 and came into effect in 1975, and all subsequent protocols will be halted as of July 27, 2026.

The official stated that the pipeline had the potential to become a "highly active and strategic pipeline for the region," and added that Turkey had invested heavily in its maintenance, while repeatedly emphasizing its importance for regional projects, such as the Development Road—a planned trade route involving Turkey and Iraq.

"A new and vibrant phase for the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline will benefit both countries and the region as a whole," the person said.

