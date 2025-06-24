Kremlin slams NATO's 'rampant militarization' ahead of bloc's summit

Moscow on Tuesday slammed NATO's "rampant militarization" ahead of the Western military alliance's summit where members are set to agree to hike defense spending to five percent of GDP.



"The alliance is assuredly going along the path of rampant militarization. Europe is going along the path of rampant militarization. This is the reality that surrounds us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the summit began in The Hague.





AFP