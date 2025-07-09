The Kremlin said Wednesday it was unfazed by recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke "bullshit" about Ukraine in their phone calls.



"We are fairly calm about it. First of all, let's just say that Trump, in general, has quite a harsh rhetorical style in terms of the phrases he uses," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump's comments.



AFP