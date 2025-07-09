Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks

World News
09-07-2025 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump&#39;s latest Putin remarks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was unfazed by recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke "bullshit" about Ukraine in their phone calls.

"We are fairly calm about it. First of all, let's just say that Trump, in general, has quite a harsh rhetorical style in terms of the phrases he uses," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump's comments.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Russia

US

LBCI Next
Top European rights court finds Russia committed abuses in Ukraine
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

Kremlin says Putin met Trump's envoy in Moscow

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

Putin told Trump Russia will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-06-09

Musk's father says Trump row triggered by intense stress, has to end

LBCI
World News
2025-07-08

Kremlin 'shocked' by fired minister's apparent suicide

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:53

Top European rights court finds Russia committed abuses in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
04:09

Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD

LBCI
World News
03:34

China says EU 'mentality,' not trade, needs to be rebalanced

LBCI
World News
03:23

China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry ​

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More