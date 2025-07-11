Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports

11-07-2025 | 04:04
Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports
Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports

Germany plans to buy 15 additional F-35 fighter jets, Politico reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter. This move would increase the country's planned fleet of the U.S.-made jet to 50.

The report comes amid tensions between Germany and France over the joint Franco-German fighter jet FCAS partnership, following a report earlier this week that France now seeks an 80% workshare.

The demand would scrap the agreed division of tasks and possibly stop the project from entering its next phase, an industry source told Reuters.

Reuters

World News

Germany

Plan

Fighter

Jets

