Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports

Germany plans to buy 15 additional F-35 fighter jets, Politico reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter. This move would increase the country's planned fleet of the U.S.-made jet to 50.



The report comes amid tensions between Germany and France over the joint Franco-German fighter jet FCAS partnership, following a report earlier this week that France now seeks an 80% workshare.



The demand would scrap the agreed division of tasks and possibly stop the project from entering its next phase, an industry source told Reuters.



Reuters