Kyiv to allocate $6.2 million to drone interceptor program

Kyiv will allocate 260 million hryvnias ($6.2 million) for a drone interceptor program to defend the capital's skies from Russian drones, city authorities said on Friday.



Russia has stepped up its combined attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent weeks, launching hundreds of drones and missiles in hours-long night assaults, which caused damage to most of the city districts.



"These funds will be used not only to purchase equipment but also to create an effective response system," the head of Kyiv city military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.



Reuters