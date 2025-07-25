France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

25-07-2025 | 03:51
France says State of Palestine recognition &#39;goes against&#39; Hamas stance
France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

France's plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state runs counter to the stance held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Paris said Friday.

"Hamas has always ruled out a two-state solution. By recognizing Palestine, France goes against that terrorist organization," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X, a day after President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognize Palestinian statehood in September.


AFP
 
