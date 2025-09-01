FM Araghchi says Iran, China, and Russia consider attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran illegal

Middle East News
01-09-2025 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FM Araghchi says Iran, China, and Russia consider attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran illegal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
FM Araghchi says Iran, China, and Russia consider attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran illegal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday in a post on X that Iran, China, and Russia signed a joint letter to the United Nations describing the European Troika’s attempt to trigger the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Tehran as legally unfounded and politically destructive.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Minister

China

Russia

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, scholars' association says
Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-14

Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-03

FM Araghchi says Iran remains committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Safeguards agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-28

Iran vows response to 'unjustified and illegal' sanctions snapback

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-28

Yemen's Houthis release footage of missing crew from sunken Eternity C ship

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31

Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-30

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s stability after Baabda meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
World News
03:17

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More