Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year

Norway's government said Tuesday that Russia had violated Norwegian airspace three times this year, branding the incidents "not acceptable."



"Russia has violated Norwegian airspace on three occasions this spring and summer," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement, adding that the incidents were less serious than recent violations against Estonia, Poland and Romania.



"We cannot determine whether this was done intentionally or due to navigation errors. Regardless of the cause, this is not acceptable," Store added.







AFP