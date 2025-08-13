Estonia expels Russian diplomat over 'interference'

13-08-2025 | 05:17
Estonia expels Russian diplomat over 'interference'

Estonia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was expelling a Russian diplomat over "ongoing interference" in the NATO and the EU member's affairs.

"The diplomat in question has been directly and actively involved in undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia... The Russian embassy's ongoing interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Estonia must end," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement.

World News

Estonia

Russia

Diplomat

NATO

EU

