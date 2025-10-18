Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector

World News
18-10-2025 | 00:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia&#39;s critical minerals sector
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector

The U.S. State Department announced on Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to boost U.S. engagement in Liberia’s critical minerals sector during a meeting last week with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement that Rubio and Nyanti met in Washington on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Liberia and expanding U.S. commercial involvement in the country.

“The meeting explored opportunities to expand U.S. participation in Liberia’s critical minerals sector with the goal of creating jobs and promoting economic growth in both the United States and Liberia,” the statement added.

Reuters

World News

Liberian

minister

discuss

boosting

participation

Liberia's

critical

minerals

sector

LBCI Next
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Rubio tells Israel the US backs 'constructive role' by Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:24

Cameroon-flagged tanker issued distress call off Yemen’s Ahwar, security firm says

LBCI
World News
07:16

Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports

LBCI
World News
02:48

Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar

LBCI
World News
01:37

Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-17

Lebanon’s interior minister orders probe into leaked Syrian delegation passports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint

LBCI
World News
01:37

Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12

Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire

LBCI
World News
00:41

Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More