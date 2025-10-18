The U.S. State Department announced on Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to boost U.S. engagement in Liberia’s critical minerals sector during a meeting last week with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.



State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement that Rubio and Nyanti met in Washington on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Liberia and expanding U.S. commercial involvement in the country.



“The meeting explored opportunities to expand U.S. participation in Liberia’s critical minerals sector with the goal of creating jobs and promoting economic growth in both the United States and Liberia,” the statement added.



Reuters