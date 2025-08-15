Pakistan monsoon rains kill at least 50 in 24 hours

Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods across northern Pakistan, killing at least 50 people in the last 24 hours, disaster authorities said Friday.



The majority of the deaths, 43, were recorded in mountainous Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.



Seven more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, regional disaster management authorities said.



AFP

