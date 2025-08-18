Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that if his meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky went well he expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin with the objective of ending the Ukraine-Russia war.



"We're going to have a meeting. I think if everything works out well today we'll have a trilat and I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that," said Trump, sitting alongside Zelensky at the White House.



Zelensky thanked Trump for hosting the talks, which will be expanded to include European leaders later in the day. "Thank you for (the) invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war," he said.



AFP