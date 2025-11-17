Zelensky visits France to seal air defense, warplane deals

World News
17-11-2025 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky visits France to seal air defense, warplane deals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky visits France to seal air defense, warplane deals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Monday to seal deals with France on a supply of air-defense capabilities, warplanes and missiles, seeking to bolster his army's long-term capacity to fight Russia's invasion.

Zelensky will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at a time when heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

"A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday," Zelensky said in a post on X on Sunday.

Macron welcomed Zelensky with a hug at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris.

Reuters

World News

visits

France

defense,

warplane

deals

LBCI Next
Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program
Russia says seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

Zelensky says Ukraine needs 25 US Patriot air defense systems

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

Ukraine's Zelensky visits soldiers near front line

LBCI
World News
2025-10-12

Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:55

Saudi crown prince visits US with security, AI and nuclear on the agenda

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program

LBCI
World News
04:41

Russia says seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Germany to resume arms exports to Israel from November 24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More