Zelensky visits France to seal air defense, warplane deals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Monday to seal deals with France on a supply of air-defense capabilities, warplanes and missiles, seeking to bolster his army's long-term capacity to fight Russia's invasion.



Zelensky will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at a time when heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.



"A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday," Zelensky said in a post on X on Sunday.



Macron welcomed Zelensky with a hug at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris.



Reuters