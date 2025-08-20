Portugal wildfires claim third victim, authorities say

A 75-year-old man was killed while helping fight wildfires that have been scorching Portugal, the country's civil protection service said Wednesday, bringing the death toll from the fires to three.The man, who worked for a company hired to help the northern municipality of Mirandela fight the fires, died in an accident involving construction equipment that was being used to contain the flames, Commander Paulo Santos of the National Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) told AFP.AFP