Afghanistan earthquake death toll more than 800: Govt spokesman

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has risen to over 800, the Taliban government spokesman said Monday, with the majority in remote Kunar province.



Some 800 people died and another 2,500 were injured in Kunar, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul, adding that the toll of 12 dead and 255 injured in Nangarhar province had not changed.



AFP