Zelensky says ready to join Putin, Trump at Budapest summit if invited

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be ready to join Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at their coming summit in Hungary if he is invited.



"If I am invited to Budapest, if it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three, or as it's called, shuttle diplomacy, President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me, then in one format or another, we will agree," Zelensky told reporters in remarks released Monday.



Trump and Putin said they would meet in the Hungarian capital, possibly in a matter of weeks, as the U.S. leader continues to try to broker a peace deal to end the three-and-a-half-year war, triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion.



AFP