Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief

World News
04-09-2025 | 04:32
High views
LBCI
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday that Russia did not have a veto on whether Western powers can deploy troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees if a truce is reached.

"Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It's a sovereign country. It's not for them to decide," Rutte said.

Leaders from a so-called coalition of the willing, spearheaded by France and Britain, are set to hold talks later Thursday to firm up contributions to the planned security guarantees.

AFP

