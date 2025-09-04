News
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
World News
04-09-2025 | 04:32
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday that Russia did not have a veto on whether Western powers can deploy troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees if a truce is reached.
"Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It's a sovereign country. It's not for them to decide," Rutte said.
Leaders from a so-called coalition of the willing, spearheaded by France and Britain, are set to hold talks later Thursday to firm up contributions to the planned security guarantees.
AFP
