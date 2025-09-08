European leaders to visit US this week for talks on Russia-Ukraine war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that European leaders will visit the United States on Monday and Tuesday to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.



Speaking to reporters after attending the U.S. Open tennis final in New York City, Trump added that he will also speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.



“Some European leaders will be visiting our country on Monday or Tuesday individually,” Trump said. It was not immediately clear which leaders he was referring to, and the White House has yet to respond to a request for further details.



Reuters