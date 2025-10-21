European leaders say Russia-Ukraine frontline should be 'starting point' for talks

World News
21-10-2025 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
European leaders say Russia-Ukraine frontline should be &#39;starting point&#39; for talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
European leaders say Russia-Ukraine frontline should be 'starting point' for talks

European leaders Tuesday issued a joint statement with Ukraine backing U.S. President Donald Trump's call for peace talks to begin based on the current frontline with Russia.

"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations," said a statement signed by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, EU chiefs Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

AFP

World News

leaders

Russia-Ukraine

frontline

should

'starting

point'

talks

LBCI Next
French former leader Sarkozy's lawyer says has requested release from jail
Former French president Sarkozy enters Paris jail: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

European leaders to visit US this week for talks on Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
10:59

Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine peace talks on 'pause'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:43

Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate on Ukraine territory

LBCI
World News
05:09

France places detained Iranian woman on prisoner exchange list

LBCI
World News
04:39

French former leader Sarkozy's lawyer says has requested release from jail

LBCI
World News
03:58

Former French president Sarkozy enters Paris jail: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More