European leaders say Russia-Ukraine frontline should be 'starting point' for talks

European leaders Tuesday issued a joint statement with Ukraine backing U.S. President Donald Trump's call for peace talks to begin based on the current frontline with Russia.



"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations," said a statement signed by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, EU chiefs Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni.



AFP