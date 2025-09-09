Macron names defense minister Sebastien Lecornu new PM: Presidency

09-09-2025 | 14:20
Macron names defense minister Sebastien Lecornu new PM: Presidency
Macron names defense minister Sebastien Lecornu new PM: Presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister to replace Francois Bayrou, who survived just nine months in office, the presidency said.

Macron has told Lecornu "to consult the political forces represented in parliament with a view to adopting a budget for the nation and making the agreements essential for the decisions of the coming months," the Elysee said in a statement.


AFP
 

