LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
World News
09-09-2025 | 05:43
At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
A Russian strike on a town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday killed at least 20 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media.
"A brutally savage Russian airstrike with an aerial bomb on the rural settlement of Yarova in the Donetsk region. Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed. According to preliminary information, more than 20 people were killed," Zelenskyy wrote.
AFP
World News
Russia
Strike
Ukraine
Donetsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nepal’s Prime Minister resigns after protests: Statement
Previous
