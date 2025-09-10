News
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
World News
10-09-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
The Netherlands' air force provided support in shooting down Russian drones over Poland overnight, Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Wednesday.
"It is good that Dutch F-35 fighter jets were able to provide support," he said on X. "The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with our NATO ally Poland."
AFP
World News
Netherlands
Russia
Drones
Poland
Dick Schoof
