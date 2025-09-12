Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine peace talks on 'pause'

The Kremlin said Friday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were on "pause" as U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the three-and-a-half-year conflict falter.



"Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to talk about a pause," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a briefing call.



AFP



